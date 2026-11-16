M&T Bank and Tops Friendly Markets are collecting new winter accessories for Western New York families and individuals served by The Salvation Army through Jan. 8, 2027.

The 41st annual Gift of Warmth drive accepts new hats, gloves, mittens and scarves. Donations may be left at 82 M&T Bank locations and 54 Tops locations across Buffalo and Rochester, with collection boxes in M&T branch lobbies and Tops front vestibules.

The Salvation Army will distribute donations in the region where they are collected, including to people staying at its Emergency Family Shelter in Buffalo, the organizations said.

The campaign began in 1985 as an effort by M&T employees and has collected more than 55,000 winter clothing items over four decades, according to M&T, Tops and The Salvation Army. M&T partnered with Tops on the drive in 2023.

More than 4,390 winter clothing items were collected during the 2025 drive, the organizations said.

Nearby M&T branches can be found at locations.mtb.com, and Tops store locations are available at topsmarkets.com/storelocator.