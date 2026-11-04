Ten WNY cannabis dispensaries unite for regional Toys for Tots drive

Ten licensed cannabis dispensaries across Erie and Niagara counties have joined a regional Toys for Tots donation drive organized by Herbalwai Cannabis in Amherst.

The campaign runs Nov. 1 through Dec. 18, 2026. Participating locations will accept new, unwrapped toys for children and families in need; no purchase is necessary to donate.

Participating collection locations

Herbalwai Cannabis — 6970 Transit Road, Amherst

Village One Stop — 11 Commercial Street, Angola

Devil’s Lettuce — 650 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca

Green Philosophy — 101 Slade Avenue, West Seneca

High Tide — 1829 Como Park Boulevard, Lancaster

The Smoking Buffalo — 2540 George Urban Boulevard, Depew

Yeti Canna — 1385 Abbott Road, Lackawanna

East Leaf — Cheektowaga — 2442 Clinton Street, Cheektowaga

East Leaf — East Aurora — 203 Main Street, East Aurora

Upstate Exotics — 9200 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls

Herbalwai said it organized the drive to pool outreach across independent retailers. “We may compete for customers every day, but when it comes to supporting our community, we’re all on the same team,” said Kenneth Thompson of Herbalwai.

Owners of participating stores described the effort as a demonstration of cooperation. “We here at the Smoking Buffalo believe the children are our future,” said Will Waterrose, owner of The Smoking Buffalo. “Unity means strengths in numbers; accomplishing more for community, knowledge and legislation,” said Jackie Smith, owner of Devil’s Lettuce.

Local publication 420/716 Magazine is providing advertising and creative support to promote the campaign across the region, organizers said.

Organizers hope the joint drive will increase awareness and the number of toys collected by combining collection points across Western New York. Residents may bring donations to any participating location through Dec. 18.