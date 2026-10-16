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Home Top Stories Local UB Alberti Center to host ‘Shared Voices’ conference Oct. 20 in Amherst

UB Alberti Center to host ‘Shared Voices’ conference Oct. 20 in Amherst

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The University at Buffalo’s Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention will hold its annual conference, “Shared Voices: Youth and Community Participatory Approaches to Preventing Violence and Promoting Wellness,” on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, at Classics V Banquet in Amherst.

Check-in and a continental breakfast begin at 8 a.m.; the program runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Alberti Center organizers say.

The event will be held at Classics V Banquet, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Registration is closing Monday, Oct. 19, organizers say. Those with questions are directed to Brie Kishel, assistant director of the Alberti Center.

The Alberti Center is part of UB’s Graduate School of Education. The center focuses on research, training and prevention strategies related to bullying and abuse.

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