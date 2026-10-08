Alberti Center to host virtual colloquium on peer defending in bullying Nov. 17

The Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention at the University at Buffalo will present a free virtual colloquium on Tuesday, Nov. 17, exploring how researchers study peer defending — what happens when students witness bullying and why some intervene while others do not.

Laura Lambe, PhD, an assistant professor and clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychology at St. Francis Xavier University and recipient of the Alberti Center’s 2025 Early Career Award, will lead the session from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Eastern time via Zoom.

Organizers say Lambe will discuss a program of research that combines quantitative, qualitative and immersive methods to shed light on bystander decision-making in bullying situations. The presentation will cover how interviews can capture youths’ lived experiences and how emerging technologies such as virtual reality can recreate realistic but ethically controlled scenarios to study choices to intervene or remain passive.

Attendees will be able to compare strengths and limits of surveys, interviews and experimental approaches, learn how social information processing theory applies to bystander behavior, and consider how these findings might inform prevention and intervention efforts in schools.

The event is free, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Attendees can receive one hour of NASP‑approved continuing professional development (CPD) credit for participation.

Details were provided by the Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention at the University at Buffalo.