Spectrum Health podcast to focus on bullying and youth mental health

Spectrum Health is promoting an October episode of its Journey podcast focused on mental health and healing, with a discussion on bullying and how families can help children respond to harmful behavior.

The episode, titled “Kindness can change the world, but violence often intervenes,” says bullying can make childhood feel like a nightmare and offers information for families on how to discourage those behaviors.

]Brie Kishel, program and operations manager at the Aberti Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention, and Casey Fitzgerald, a school-based counselor for Spectrum Health, as participants in the discussion. It also references this year’s conference, “Shared Voices: Youth and Community Participatory Approaches to Preventing Violence and Promoting Wellness.”