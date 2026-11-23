The New York State Department of Health is urging residents to use antibiotics only when prescribed and to follow infection-prevention practices as drug-resistant infections remain a public health concern.

Antibiotics can treat certain bacterial infections but do not work against viruses such as COVID-19, influenza and RSV, the department said. Unnecessary or improper antibiotic use can contribute to antimicrobial resistance, making bacterial and fungal infections more difficult to treat.

New state data on potentially avoidable outpatient antibiotic prescribing for acute respiratory infections show improvement among children ages 3 months to 17 years, the department said. Prescribing rates remain high among adults ages 18 to 64.

“Antibiotics do not treat viral infections like COVID, flu or RSV and misuse can lead to the development of superbugs – which are germs that cannot be treated and put everyone at risk,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that bacteria and fungi cause at least 9.7 million infections and at least 50,800 direct deaths annually in the United States.

The department also emphasized hand hygiene as a way to limit the spread of infections. It recommends washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based sanitizer containing 60% to 90% alcohol in most clinical situations. Soap and water are preferred when hands are visibly soiled, before eating and after using the restroom.

U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week is observed annually from Nov. 18 through Nov. 24. The CDC’s 2026 theme is “Fighting Antimicrobial Resistance Takes All of Us.”