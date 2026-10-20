October is Health Literacy Month

Erie County and Literacy Buffalo Niagara are highlighting “Decode Your Health,” a public education campaign aimed at improving digital health literacy across the community.

Health Literacy Month, observed nationally each October, acknowledges the importance of making health information easy to understand and use. The “Decode Your Health” campaign emphasizes the role of digital literacy in navigating today’s health care system.

“In today’s digital age, the sheer volume of health information available online can be both empowering and overwhelming,” said Literacy Buffalo Niagara Executive Director Tara Schafer. “It’s not enough to simply access this information. We must also be able to critically evaluate its credibility, understand its relevance and apply it to our individual needs. Digital literacy is key to navigating this complex landscape, ensuring that individuals can make informed decisions about their health and well-being while also protecting themselves from misinformation.”

“When nearly one out of five adults in our region struggle with literacy, they also struggle with tasks like reading prescription labels or following medical recommendations. A majority of adults find it hard to navigate the vast universe of health information available online, in media and from their own doctor. These gaps put people at greater risk of delaying treatment, misunderstanding medical guidance or falling victim to misinformation,” said Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Literacy Buffalo Niagara is invested in improving literacy skills in our community, and every step we can take to support health literacy improvements are steps that improve people’s ability and confidence to manage chronic conditions, reduce medication errors, and make informed decisions that lead to better health outcomes.”

Low health literacy is linked to poorer health outcomes, increased hospital visits and higher health care costs. The “Decode Your Health” campaign supports people who want to:

Understand medical instructions and health information and avoid medication mix-ups

Navigate digital health platforms and patient portals

Identify credible online health sources and avoid misinformation

Advocate for themselves when talking with doctors, nurses and other health care professionals

The campaign includes online resources and community-based workshops focused on helping residents develop the confidence and skills needed to navigate today’s health care environment. More information is available at erie.gov/healthliteracy.

Literacy Buffalo Niagara will present the following free workshops throughout October:

DigiSkills Drop-in: Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. at HANCI in Niagara Falls

Telehealth/Healthcare Portal Workshop (University Express): Thursday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at Orchard Park Senior Center in Orchard Park

Telehealth/Healthcare Portal Workshop: Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. at the Isaías González-Soto Branch Library in Buffalo

Basic Computer Skills Workshop: Thursday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. at HANCI in Niagara Falls

The workshops provide guidance on using digital devices, accessing patient portals, participating in telehealth appointments, evaluating online health information and managing personal health needs.

Literacy Buffalo Niagara is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives through literacy. Through free adult education, English language learning, digital literacy, health literacy and workforce readiness programs, the organization helps individuals gain the skills they need to achieve their personal, educational and professional goals.