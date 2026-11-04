Breaking the Silence: Western New York Voices Come Together to Address Men’s Mental Health Crisis

Powered by Authenticity will host a live discussion Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, focused on the barriers men face in seeking mental health support and how families, friends and communities can help.

Hosted by Emily Carlson, the discussion will bring together four Western New York professionals to explore men’s mental health through professional expertise, lived experience and community perspectives.

In 2024, 48,824 people in the United States died by suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rate among males was nearly four times higher than among females. An estimated 25.6 million U.S. men experienced a mental illness that year.

For many men, asking for help remains difficult. Despite growing awareness of mental health challenges, stigma and expectations surrounding masculinity can leave men struggling in silence.

“Talking about mental health has to become part of our everyday conversations,” said Carlson. “We need men to know that it is okay to say they are struggling. It is okay to ask for help. We also need to give families and friends the tools to recognize when someone may need support and understand how to start that conversation.”

Featured panelists

Aaron Garmon, M.S., LMHC, staff clinician, The Relationship Center

Jon Winters, Empower You Coachsulting

Karl Shallowhorn, Mental Health Association in New York State

Joe Ray, Lighthouse Technology Services

The panelists will discuss mental health, personal experiences and the importance of creating environments where men feel comfortable talking openly about their challenges.

The discussion will address how to recognize warning signs, begin difficult conversations and find support for individuals and families. Although the conversation will focus on men’s mental health, its message extends to families, friends, colleagues and community members who may recognize that someone is struggling.

The panel will be livestreamed Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, through Powered by Authenticity on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook. The complete episode will be released Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, across major podcast platforms.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or concerned about someone who may be in crisis can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

About Powered by Authenticity

Powered by Authenticity was created to give people a place to share their stories and give others an opportunity to learn from them. Hosted by Western New York native, entrepreneur and speaker Emily Carlson, the podcast reaches listeners in more than 80 countries and brings together voices from business, leadership and the community for conversations about success, struggle and the experiences in between.

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