Sara Vescio named CEO of Matt Urban Human Services

Sara Vescio has been named chief executive officer of Matt Urban Human Services, the Buffalo nonprofit announced Oct. 29.

Vescio, who brings more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience in Western New York, will lead the organization’s programs, operations and strategic development, Matt Urban said. The agency, headquartered on Buffalo’s East Side, provides housing, community programming and human services aimed at addressing poverty, homelessness, mental illness and substance use disorders.

Vescio spent more than a decade as executive director of the Women’s Business Center at Canisius University, where she helped expand programming and operating revenue to support women entrepreneurs across the region. She holds a master’s degree in executive leadership and change from Daemen University and was named to Buffalo Business First’s 2016 40 Under 40 list.

“Sara brings a wealth of leadership experience, a deep understanding of Western New York, and a demonstrated ability to bring people and organizations together around shared goals. We are excited to welcome her leadership as Matt Urban continues to grow and respond to the evolving needs of our community,” said Brandon Jones, president of the board of directors for Matt Urban Human Services.

Founded in 1976 as the Polish Community Center of Buffalo, the organization says it has served the city for 50 years and provides person-centered, trauma-informed care alongside advocacy and housing services. In her new role, Vescio will work with staff, the board, community partners, funders and residents to guide the agency through what the organization described as a critical time of community need.

The organization directs readers to its website for additional information.