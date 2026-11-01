The Rockaz to play Peppers in Buffalo on Nov. 27

The Rockaz, a Buffalo band that blends reggae, ska, rock, soca and soul, will play Peppers at 700 Military Road in Buffalo on Friday, Nov. 27. The show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

The band, returning from a hiatus, said it will perform original material and features a live horn section, punchy rhythms and soulful harmonies. The Rockaz describe their music as “Urban-Americana,” built as “an expression of cultural diversity where blending of genre is essential to the band’s sound,” the group said.

The Rockaz said their post-Thanksgiving performance at Peppers is intended as a lively gathering that welcomes people from all walks of life and spotlights danceable rhythms and horns. The band also described Peppers as “coming into its own as a top notch music venue in the city of Buffalo.”

The band lists its website as www.rootsrockaz.com for more information.