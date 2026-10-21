Groundbreaking for $2.3 million Sears‑Paderewski Park renovation on Buffalo’s East Side

Empire State Development on Wednesday announced the start of a $2.3 million overhaul of Sears‑Paderewski Park in the Broadway‑Fillmore neighborhood on Buffalo’s East Side, a project officials say will add a playground, a stage pavilion and green infrastructure to manage stormwater.

The renovation covers three city‑owned parcels — described by project partners as an abandoned pavement‑covered lot and two adjacent vacant lots — and is supported by $1.2 million in New York State funding, split between $630,000 from the Department of State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and $600,000 from Empire State Development.

Additional partners and grant contributors include the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation ($416,400), Erie County ($375,000), NewCity Parks ($230,000) and the Buffalo Sewer Authority ($50,000), the state said.

Construction began in late September. Playground equipment installation is already under way and is expected to be finished later this fall, with the remainder of the project scheduled for completion in spring 2027, ESD said.

Officials said the rehabilitated park will feature a playground with a rubber safety surface, a modern stage pavilion, tree plantings and green infrastructure designed to help the park absorb stormwater, reduce runoff and filter urban pollutants. The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation is partnering with NewCity Parks to secure funds and will work with local block clubs and community groups through the Adopt‑a‑Park program to help maintain a community garden and ornamental flower beds.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said, “Access to safe, beautiful green spaces where children can play and neighbors can gather is vital for every community. For too long, parks in neighborhoods like Broadway‑Fillmore have been overlooked. Today, we are turning the page by transforming Buffalo’s Sears‑Paderewski Park into a vibrant hub of recreation, culture, and community life—building a healthier, stronger East Side for the future.”

Mayor Sean Ryan said the investment will “give residents a place to come together and enjoy their neighborhood for years to come,” and thanked state and local partners for supporting the project.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight described the work as an investment in a “greener, more vibrant future for Buffalo’s East Side,” and NewCity Parks Executive Director Rose Harvey said the group was “thrilled to partner with the City of Buffalo on transforming this paved lot into a new, green, welcoming park.”

The announcement includes a project rendering published by ESD. The agency said the renovations respond to community requests for more green space, trees and recreational opportunities in Broadway‑Fillmore.