Eight Startups Advance to 43North Finals in Buffalo to Compete for Five $1M Investments

Eight startups were selected to advance to the final round of the 43North competition and will compete Thursday night at Shea’s Performing Arts Center for five $1 million investments and the opportunity to move their companies to Buffalo in January 2027.

The companies were chosen from 15 semifinalists who pitched Oct. 7 at the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship before a panel of more than 30 venture capital judges. The final event also includes a $25,000 People’s Choice Award determined by a live audience vote.

The eight finalists are:

Airbuild INC. — Portland, Ore.

JECA Energy Bars — Buffalo, N.Y.

Leansite — Arlington, Texas

Neurath AI — New York, N.Y.

Playground — Rochester, N.Y.

Valene Health — New York, N.Y.

VoicePlug AI — Palo Alto, Calif.

Ziffy.ai (Home Abroad) — Buffalo, N.Y.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the competition has helped attract entrepreneurs and investment to Buffalo since 2014 and congratulated the finalists for choosing Western New York as a place to grow. Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said state economic development officials support 43North’s mission to expand the region’s innovation economy.

Colleen E. Heidinger, president of 43North, said the semifinals showcased “ambitious founders, big ideas, and a community ready to help companies grow,” and praised the competition’s role in creating partnerships and economic opportunity in the region.

The five winning companies will join 43North’s 12th cohort, receive $1 million investments and relocate to Buffalo in January 2027, where they will access 43North mentorship, workspace and investor networks. The competition and accelerator are funded in part by New York State through Empire State Development and supported by private sponsors.

43North was launched in 2014 to attract high-growth startups to Buffalo by offering funding, free incubator space, mentorship and access to investors and business leaders. The organization says the 2026 program will build on those results through the 43North Foundation.