Erie County’s effort to improve behavioral health crisis response continued this week as partners in the Crisis to Care Collaborative outlined goals that include better identifying mental-health emergency calls, expanding mobile response and offering alternatives to emergency departments.

The collaborative includes 34 partners from public safety, behavioral health, government and advocacy. Its members have set 10 objectives and plan to meet again in early 2027 to review progress.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields also discussed the use of mental-health caseworkers with officers when available. BestSelf representatives described BestResponse, which serves children and supports families during stabilization. Community members asked questions during the discussion, and local organizations shared information about available resources.

The reports do not show that Erie County has launched a fully operational countywide system or that response times, arrests or hospital visits have already declined. They do show ongoing coordination among agencies and service providers as the county continues to work on crisis response changes.

Separately, state officials announced additional public engagement workshops tied to Canalside planning. The area under review runs from Erie Basin Marina to Michigan Avenue. An in-person workshop is set for Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center’s 1970 Club, followed by a virtual presentation on Nov. 20 at noon.

Officials said public feedback will help shape development recommendations, and a second community survey is scheduled to open Nov. 20. Earlier survey responses emphasized dining, year-round activities and housing.

Source: wnymedia.net