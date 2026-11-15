Erie County coalition outlines mental health crisis changes

Erie County officials and partners are moving ahead with a behavioral-health crisis response effort that aims to improve how mental health-related emergency calls are identified and handled.

The Crisis to Care Collaborative includes 34 partners from public safety, health care, government and advocacy. Its priorities include better identifying behavioral-health calls, expanding access to mobile response teams and giving responders alternatives to hospital emergency departments.

Officials have set 10 objectives for the effort and plan to review progress in early 2027.

The collaborative also is looking at police and mental-health-provider co-response models and at BestSelf’s BestResponse crisis diversion center, including services for children and families.

The collaborative estimates Buffalo sees about 18 behavioral-health-related 911 calls per day. That figure is an estimate tied to the group’s discussion, not an independently audited count.

The updates come as local agencies continue to examine how crisis care is delivered across the county and where gaps remain in response, diversion and access to treatment.

Separate local coverage also noted other recent county and University at Buffalo developments, including disabled-veteran property tax relief and research into addiction, but the behavioral-health initiative is the clearest current news development.

Source: wnymedia.net