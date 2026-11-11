Buffalo weighs City Hall restoration as costs, funding remain unsettled

Buffalo officials are weighing a multiyear restoration of City Hall that could cost about $215 million, but the financing and construction timeline remain unsettled.

The work under discussion includes exterior repairs, conservation of lobby murals, lighting improvements and upgrades to building systems. The proposed five-year capital plan includes $215 million for City Hall from 2027 through 2031, along with about $14 million in borrowing.

Those figures represent a proposal, not a finalized project. The $215 million figure is an early estimate, and a complete financing package has not been established.

The Common Council has until Dec. 15 to approve the 2027 capital budget, putting a near-term decision ahead of a project that could stretch over several years.

Initial work could begin in 2027 and that the overall effort could take eight years. Senior deputy public works commissioner Marie Carone said exterior work would not begin for another three to five years and could require scaffolding for two to three years.

Deputy Mayor Ben Swanekamp and preservation architect Clinton Brown also commented on the plans. The effort is tied to City Hall’s historic status, but the final price, financing package and construction sequence have not been settled.

For now, the key questions are when Buffalo will commit to the work and how the city would stage it. The next budget deadline is Dec. 15.

Source: www.wkbw.com