Western New York roundup: veterans tax relief, Seneca leadership and Sabres dog trainee

Western New York saw a mix of government, tribal and community developments this week, including a new Erie County tax break for qualifying disabled veterans, Tina Abrams taking office as Seneca Nation president and the Buffalo Sabres introducing a service-dog trainee named Ralph.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz signed legislation Nov. 10 at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park authorizing a full county property-tax exemption for qualifying veterans’ primary residences. The change covers the county share of property taxes and is set to take effect in 2027. Erie County legislators approved the measure unanimously.

The eligibility standard is a key detail for veterans seeking the exemption. State guidance ties it to a Department of Veterans Affairs determination of permanent and total service-connected disability.

In Salamanca, Abrams was inaugurated Nov. 10 as the first woman elected president of the Seneca Nation. She joined Treasurer Lenith Waterman and Clerk Bethany Johnson in an all-woman executive branch serving two-year terms.

Abrams emphasized sovereignty and relations with New York during the transition. A later newsletter from her office said she remained focused on hearing from constituents and protecting sovereignty, without announcing a settlement or policy agreement.

The Sabres introduced Ralph, an eight-month-old Samoyed, as the team’s 2026-27 dog on Nov. 11. He will train through WNYHeroes’ Pawsitive for Heroes program to become a service dog for a local veteran.

Elsewhere, a Buffalo election-reform analysis renewed attention on the city’s closed primary system, and the University at Buffalo detailed a hydrology exchange with the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez for spring 2027. Both items point to longer-term local policy and education issues that remain unresolved.

Source: wnymedia.net