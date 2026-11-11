Erie County signs county-tax exemption for qualifying disabled veterans

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz signed legislation Nov. 10 authorizing a full exemption from the county portion of property taxes for primary residences owned by qualifying veterans with permanent and total service-connected disabilities.

The signing took place at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. The county identified the measure as Local Law Intro. No. 6-1-2026 and said it opts Erie County into a benefit authorized under state law.

The exemption does not erase a homeowner’s entire property-tax bill. It applies only to the county share, and separate action would be needed to affect municipal or school taxes.

Legislator Lindsay Lorigo and county Veterans Service Agency Director Felice Krycia attended the signing.

State guidance from the New York Department of Taxation and Finance says applicants must provide documentation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showing a permanent and total disability resulting from military service. A medical certification by itself is not enough under that guidance.

The exemption is limited to an eligible veteran’s primary residence, and applications are not automatic. State guidance says homeowners should file Form RP-458-a with their municipal assessor, and filing deadlines vary by location.

State guidance also describes qualifying assessment rolls by taxable-status dates beginning Oct. 1, 2026, but the timing for any particular property depends on local filing and assessment schedules.

The county legislature approved the measure unanimously, and implementation is expected in 2027.

The county has not given a beneficiary count or cost estimate.

Source: www4.erie.gov