Buffalo police shot and killed a man on Hertel Avenue Wednesday evening after responding to reports that he was carrying knives.

The confrontation happened shortly after 5 p.m. Nov. 25 near Parkside Avenue. Police said several officers used Tasers before two officers fired their guns.

Police Commissioner Erika Shields said at the scene that the man refused commands to drop the knives. She said repeated Taser deployments did not make him release the weapons.

Shields described him falling and getting back up before officers believed he was lunging toward them. No officers were injured, and police said an investigation was underway.

An eyewitness, Alonso Fitzgerald-Smith, told WKBW he saw the man on the ground with a knife nearby and officers standing back with their guns drawn. He said officers instructed the man to drop the knife.

Fitzgerald-Smith said he then saw the man move toward an officer with a knife before shots were fired, though he said he was not sure whether the movement was a stumble.

The man’s name had not been released in the Wednesday evening reports. Police cautioned that the information released so far was preliminary.