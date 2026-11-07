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Blue rosary with Gold Cross Lost in North Buffalo, Kenmore Area

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Blue rosary with gold cross reported lost in North Buffalo, Kenmore area

A blue rosary with a gold cross was reported lost in the North Buffalo and Kenmore area, according to a social media post seeking help locating it.

The person who reported the loss said the rosary belonged to their deceased mother and described it as the only item they have left from her.

The rosary may have been misplaced around noon the previous day while the person was visiting several locations, including Fair Trade Games, Target, Forman Mills and Tops on Grant Street. The post did not specify which location was the last place the rosary was seen.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1ckMxZfciP/

The person asked others to help reunite them with the keepsake.

Anyone who believes they found the rosary should use the original social media post or contact the businesses visited to determine whether the item was turned in.

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