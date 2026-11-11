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Home Local Around Our Network Tina Abrams sworn in as Seneca president, pledges sovereignty fight

Tina Abrams sworn in as Seneca president, pledges sovereignty fight

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Tina Abrams to be sworn in as President of the Seneca Nation of Indians

Tina Abrams took office Tuesday as the Seneca Nation’s first elected woman president, beginning a two-year term she said will focus on defending the Nation’s sovereignty.

The inauguration took place at Seneca Allegany Casino. The Nation’s new elected leadership team also includes Lenith Waterman as treasurer and Bethany Johnson as clerk, making it the Seneca Nation’s first all-women elected executive team.

Abrams said unresolved gaming compact talks with New York remain a priority, along with the Nation’s ability to conduct business. She also backed the Seneca One Stop gas station and convenience-store project in Buffalo’s Old First Ward, tying her administration to a separate dispute in the city.

She criticized Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan’s opposition to the project and framed the development as part of her broader defense of Seneca sovereignty and business activity.

On the compact, Abrams said she was willing to meet with Gov. Kathy Hochul while also criticizing the lack of progress toward a new agreement. Her comments left open the possibility of talks but did not indicate negotiations have resumed or that any settlement has been reached.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe congratulated Abrams in a Nov. 5 statement after her election Nov. 3, noting that its leadership looked forward to the Nov. 10 swearing-in. Tuesday’s ceremony marked her transition into office and the start of her two-year term.

Source: www.wshu.org

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