Western New York news this week ranged from higher education to behavioral health and community fundraising.

The University at Buffalo said it ranked 22nd nationally for international students in the latest Open Doors report, with 8,766 students counted in fall 2025. That total included 4,630 students participating in postgraduate optional practical training. UB said its international enrollment was down 3% from the previous year and that it has now placed among the top 30 institutions for 24 straight years.

In Buffalo, police, mental-health providers and other partners discussed changes to how behavioral-health emergencies are handled in Erie County. Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields said the goal is to develop responses that pair officers with mental-health professionals. BestSelf said its BestResponse crisis-diversion center is designed to serve children and support families. A collaborative summary identified 34 participating organizations and 10 objectives, with a progress review planned for early 2027.

Another item in the local mix centered on a State Police discipline review that described 18 employees with substantiated domestic-violence allegations. Reported penalties included censure, suspension, lost vacation and probation. State Police disputed the characterization of their handling and said allegations receive thorough, impartial investigation.

Community coverage also included a Buffalo Sabres announcement introducing Ralph, a Samoyed puppy named for former Buffalo Bills owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr. The team said Ralph will train as a service dog for a local veteran. Azuna Pet is the presenting sponsor, and WNYHeroes is supporting the effort.

Another seasonal campaign got underway when M&T Bank and Tops launched their 41st Gift of Warmth drive. The effort is collecting new hats, gloves, mittens and scarves for Salvation Army distribution through Jan. 8, 2027.

Source: wnymedia.net