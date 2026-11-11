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Station 12 opens first five businesses in Amherst

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AI-generated editorial illustration of generic storefronts and shopping bags for the Station 12 opening story in Amherst.
AI-generated editorial illustration for WNYmedia. Conceptual artwork; not a photograph or architectural rendering of Station 12.

Station 12’s first five businesses opened Nov. 5 in Amherst, bringing customers into the redevelopment of the former Northtown Plaza site on Sheridan Drive. Warby Parker, Evereve, Just Salad, The North Face and Alo were welcoming customers, according to WKBW’s opening-day report.

The opening marks the first operating group of businesses at the development, not the completion of the entire shopping center. Additional openings are expected during November and December and into the first half of 2027, WKBW reported after speaking with representatives of WS Development.

What has opened

The five businesses make up the initial group at 3097 Sheridan Drive. WKBW’s account documents their opening, moving the project beyond earlier announcements about which tenants were expected to occupy the site.

WIVB also identified those five businesses in its advance coverage, published Wednesday evening, Nov. 4. That report outlined the first wave of openings; WKBW’s subsequent reporting confirmed that customers had begun arriving at the businesses.

More tenants planned

More than 24 brands were expected at Station 12 overall, according to WIVB. Its report named Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn and Canadian restaurant chain Moxies among the additional businesses planned for the shopping center. Those tenants were not part of the five-business opening group.

WS Development’s plans combine retail, dining and community spaces, according to WKBW. The developer anticipates substantial completion by summer 2027, but that remains a projection rather than a completed milestone or a guaranteed date.

For residents following the Sheridan Drive project, the immediate change is the arrival of the first operating businesses. The remaining rollout is still ahead: the reported schedule spans several months and does not establish an opening date for every forthcoming tenant.

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