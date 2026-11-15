Buffalo winter parking restrictions start Nov. 15

Buffalo’s seasonal winter parking restrictions begin Sunday, Nov. 15, and run through April 1, city officials said.

The rules apply overnight from 1:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and are intended to keep streets clear for plows and other winter operations. The city’s parking information also says some street segments have side-specific restrictions.

Officials said the city is adding enforcement and towing resources as part of its winter parking campaign. They also said 22 snowplows are ready for the season.

During the first week of the alternate-side parking restrictions, vehicles in violation may receive warnings from Nov. 15 through Nov. 21. Vehicles blocking plows could be moved nearby, and the city said those tickets carry a $110 fine.

Buffalo’s winter parking schedule covers the period from Nov. 15, 2026, through April 1, 2027. The overnight restrictions are part of the city’s effort to keep narrow and heavily traveled streets passable during snowfall.

Drivers are expected to check the posted rules on their block, since some streets are restricted on only one side. The city has said the restrictions are meant to improve access for plowing equipment and reduce the risk of cars getting in the way of winter operations.

Source: wnymedia.net