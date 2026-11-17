Comedian Leanne Morgan will bring her “The Time of Our Lives Tour” to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, through Shea’s Box Office and Shea’s website.

Morgan’s Buffalo date is among seven newly added stops on the tour, which began in June and is scheduled to continue through 2027.

Morgan has released two Netflix stand-up specials, “I’m Every Woman” and “Unspeakable Things.” She also stars in the Netflix sitcom “Leanne.”