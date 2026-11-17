Buffalo Public Schools’ interim superintendent plans to submit a school-closure proposal to the Board of Education for review and approval, the district announced Monday.

The November 16 announcement says Interim Superintendent Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock is moving ahead with a proposal as part of the district’s four-year fiscal stability plan. The district has not announced a final closure decision.

The announcement did not identify schools that could be affected, detail any proposed program or building changes, or state when the proposal will be submitted or considered by the board. The district’s school-closure information page describes the review process and includes materials from community forums held in October and a feedback form.

The Board of Education is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, November 18, at 5:30 p.m. at West Hertel Academy, 489 Hertel Ave. The district’s announcement does not say whether the closure proposal will be on that meeting’s agenda.

Any proposed closures or program relocations could affect students, families, school employees and the neighborhoods served by those schools. The board has not approved a closure plan, according to the district’s announcement.

What to watch: The proposal itself, the schools and programs it would affect, the district’s enrollment and facilities data, the fiscal savings or costs projected, the timeline for public review, and how families and staff can comment before any board decision.

Source: Buffalo Public Schools announcement, November 16, 2026; district school-closure information page.