Erie County partners are reviewing changes to mental-health crisis response, including how emergency calls are identified and handled, as local agencies continue work on a broader crisis system.

The Crisis to Care Collaborative includes 34 partners across public safety, behavioral health, government and advocacy. Priorities include better identifying behavioral-health emergency calls, expanding mobile responses and creating alternatives to hospital emergency departments. Partners have set 10 objectives and plan to review progress in early 2027.

Separate coverage of a public panel added discussion of police and mental-health-provider co-response, along with BestSelf’s BestResponse crisis diversion center. That account also included care for children and families.

In Buffalo, Public Schools said interim Superintendent Ebony Prophet-Bullock informed the Board of Education that she plans to submit a school-closure proposal for review and approval under the district’s four-year fiscal stability plan. The district has not said any closure has been approved.

A separate district notice dated Nov. 16 schedules a Board of Education meeting for Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at West Hertel Academy, 489 Hertel Avenue. The notice does not establish that a closure vote is scheduled.

At Canalside, state officials are asking for more public input on waterfront planning. Upcoming sessions include an in-person workshop Nov. 19 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center’s 1970 Club and a virtual presentation Nov. 20 at noon. A second community survey is set to open Nov. 20.

The planning area extends from Erie Basin Marina to Michigan Avenue. State officials said earlier survey responses emphasized dining, year-round activities and housing.

For now, the Erie County behavioral-health work remains a process update, Buffalo schools are describing a proposal path rather than a final decision, and Canalside planning is still in the public-input stage.

Source: wnymedia.net