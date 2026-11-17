Western New York stories this week included new details on mental-health crisis response, a closer look at Buffalo’s election system and a University at Buffalo exchange program with Puerto Rico.

At a Nov. 12 panel in Buffalo, the Crisis to Care Collaborative discussed ongoing coordination between police and mental-health providers. Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields described a co-response model in which caseworkers would accompany officers when available. BestSelf representatives also discussed BestResponse’s work with children and families.

The updates point to a developing response system, but they do not show that a fully staffed countywide model is already in place. The available material does not provide enough information to determine whether response times, hospitalizations or arrests have changed.

Buffalo’s election system also drew attention after a newly cited comparative review placed the city among six of the nation’s 100 largest cities using closed primaries. The same material says a task force created to examine electoral reform has a Jan. 31 deadline for selecting members and a March 1, 2028, deadline for findings.

Those steps are prospective rather than actual changes to how Buffalo voters cast ballots. The available material does not identify who will serve on the task force or which specific reforms will be considered.

In higher education, UB announced a hydrology exchange with the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez. The program is expected to involve 10 students and one faculty member from each institution spending seven days at the partner campus during the spring 2027 semester.

The research will compare Puerto Rican watersheds with Western New York groundwater systems. UB also said Luis Colón has been appointed SUNY-Puerto Rico Academic Collaboration Fellow.

Other local coverage this week included a winter parking correction in Buffalo. The updated information says the 1:30 to 7 a.m. restriction applies to designated bus-route segments, not every city street, for the period from Nov. 15, 2026, through April 1, 2027.

The week’s network coverage also included earlier stories that were republished after the original events occurred on Nov. 10. A separate headline on a Sabres-related item was also identified for correction.

Source: wnymedia.net