Search here...
Home Top Stories 2 seriously injured in Amherst crash on Chestnut Ridge Road

2 seriously injured in Amherst crash on Chestnut Ridge Road

By
WNYmedia Network
-
LATEST HEADLINES
2 seriously injured in Amherst crash on Chestnut Ridge Road →Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills Game Highlights | 2026 NFL Season Week 8 →Bills postgame reaction: Buffalo shuts down the Ravens →Kitchen Dwellers @ Town Ballroom →Sabres Power Play Success Leads To 3-2 Victory Over The Kings | Buffalo Sabres Highlights →“Good Road Trip, Played Some Good Hockey.” | Lindy Ruff | Buffalo Sabres →

Two Amherst men were seriously injured early Sunday after a car left Chestnut Ridge Road and struck a tree, Amherst police said.

Police said a Chevy Cruze was traveling southbound on Chestnut Ridge Road around 3 a.m. when it went off the road near Edgewater Drive and hit a tree.

Investigators said the driver, a 42-year-old Amherst man, left the scene before officers apprehended him.

The driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center with abdominal and leg injuries. Police said the passenger, a 34-year-old Amherst man, was also taken to ECMC with a head injury.

Police did not say what led to the crash.

Amherst police are asking anyone with information about the crash, including any dash camera or surveillance footage, to call 716-689-1311.

Source: WIVB News 4.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved
Share a Story

Send a submission or message

LATEST