2 seriously injured in Amherst crash on Chestnut Ridge Road

Two Amherst men were seriously injured early Sunday after a car left Chestnut Ridge Road and struck a tree, Amherst police said.

Police said a Chevy Cruze was traveling southbound on Chestnut Ridge Road around 3 a.m. when it went off the road near Edgewater Drive and hit a tree.

Investigators said the driver, a 42-year-old Amherst man, left the scene before officers apprehended him.

The driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center with abdominal and leg injuries. Police said the passenger, a 34-year-old Amherst man, was also taken to ECMC with a head injury.

Police did not say what led to the crash.

Amherst police are asking anyone with information about the crash, including any dash camera or surveillance footage, to call 716-689-1311.

Source: WIVB News 4.