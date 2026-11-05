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Home Top Stories 561 votes separate candidates in tight 143rd Assembly race

561 votes separate candidates in tight 143rd Assembly race

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DEPEW, N.Y. – The race for the 143rd Assembly District remained too close to call Wednesday, with absentee ballots set to determine whether Republican incumbent Patrick Chludzinski or Democrat Ryan Taughrin wins the seat.

With all early and election day votes counted, Taughrin led Chludzinski by 561 votes, 23,191 to 22,630.

He said he was not declaring victory yet because about 800 absentee ballots still needed to be counted.

u201cI feel optimistic, I feel confident, but we’re going to wait for absentees and affidavits to come in and be official,u201d Taughrin said. u201cSo clearly things have moved in the right direction, especially with the last election district going in, but still waiting for something official.u201d

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