Chuck Schumer should pass on becoming Senate majority leader

Simply put… Chuck Schumer should pass on becoming majority leader again.

This isn’t about ageism. This is about succession.

Democrats should be able to honor Schumer’s accomplishments while deciding that someone else is better positioned to lead the majority. Honestly, making room for a successor may be the most constructive thing Schumer can do for the party.

Democrats should choose a leader who represents where the party is going, not only where it has been. Schumer should help make that transition possible.

Schumer has been a central figure in national Democratic politics for years. He has served as a senator from New York since 1999 and has led Senate Democrats since 2017. He served as majority leader from 2021 through 2024, then became minority leader after Republicans won control of the chamber. With Democrats projected to regain the majority in the 120th Congress, Schumer has said he expects to be elected majority leader again.

That expectation is understandable. It’s also precisely the problem.

That kind of longevity can produce influence. That experience is valuable. So is knowing when to pass the gavel.

Chuck Schumer has spent decades building power for New York Democrats, shaping the Senate and advocating for Buffalo and Western New York. He has been an extremely effective senator.

That record deserves to be respected and commended. But it doesn’t require Democrats to hand him the leadership role forever.

Democrats didn’t win this year because voters were eager to reward Washington’s old leadership class. They won because voters are fed up with Trump, Republican extremism, rising costs, attacks on democratic institutions and a governing party that repeatedly treated power as a personal protection racket. That wasn’t just a rebuke of Republicans and Democrats need to heed that warning just as much as Republicans.

This election gave Democrats an opportunity to show they’ve actually learned something. Automatically handing the gavel back to Schumer would send the exact opposite message.

The new Democratic majority will have enormous work ahead. Senators will need to investigate alleged corruption involving Trump and his allies, protect access to health care, defend voting rights, confront attacks on immigrants and workers, and stop abuses of executive authority.

They’ll also need to explain what Democrats are fighting for, not merely what they oppose.

Western New York voters already understand that principle.

Voters across Erie County recently faced local ballot propositions involving government structure and term limits. In Amherst, residents considered a proposal involving limits on elected officials’ consecutive terms. In Cheektowaga, 90% of voters in the town voted yes to add term limits to the offices of Supervisor, Town Clerk, Highway Superintendent, and Council member.

That type of mandate applies beyond town halls. That principle should also guide Senate Democrats in Washington.

Democrats have been handed a narrow window to prove government can still protect people from concentrated wealth, political corruption and authoritarian ambition.

Schumer can still remain a powerful senator. He can defend New York and help fight Trump. But the majority leader should represent the next Democratic coalition, not the last one.

The party won a new majority. Honestly, it’s an opportunity not many thought possible just a few years ago.

They need to use it wisely and new Senate leadership is the first step in proving they’ve actually learned something.