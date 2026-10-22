Building Bridges, Not Barriers

As the Imam of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community serving Buffalo and Niagara Falls, I was encouraged to learn about the East Side Interfaith Garden Walk, which brought people together across religious and cultural boundaries.

At a time when religious differences can create misunderstanding and division, such initiatives remind us that our shared humanity is far greater than what separates us.

The Holy Quran teaches that God created humanity into different peoples and tribes so that we may know one another (49:13, standard numbering).

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, has consistently emphasized the importance of peace, justice, and mutual respect.

Our community’s motto, “Love for All, Hatred for None,” reflects a principle that everyone, regardless of faith, can embrace.

I encourage residents of Western New York to visit one another’s places of worship, participate in interfaith activities, and build friendships beyond religious boundaries.

Peace does not begin with governments or institutions alone. It begins when neighbors choose understanding over prejudice and friendship over fear.

Munib Iqbal

Imam, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

Buffalo–Niagara Falls, New York