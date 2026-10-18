Early voting provides flexibility for all to participate in democratic process

One of the most important rights we have as Americans is the right to vote. As a teacher, I always looked forward to speaking with my students about the democratic process and their future participation.

This November voters in Erie County will be tasked with deciding who will represent them at the federal, state and local levels. You can view Offices to be Elected and even access your sample ballot at elections.erie.gov.

Early voting begins Saturday, October 24, with all registered voters in Erie County eligible to cast a ballot at any one of 38 designated polling locations. This is also the last day to register to vote. If you plan to vote on Election Day, November 3, you must vote at your designated polling place.

Early voting provides voters flexibility in deciding when and where they will participate. Each polling site utilizes state-of-the-art electronic polling books allowing you to check-in and have a paper ballot printed for your election district.

All ballots will be securely stored inside locked bins and continuously monitored at each polling place until they are removed each night, at which point that day’s vote count will be taken to the Board of Elections. Using electronic polling books helps to move along the check-in process and assists in confirming the validation of each voter’s registration data. This means that no one will be able to vote more than once per election.

Early Voting allows voters to work around family and work obligations. It provides flexibility for voters who may have mobility or transportation issues, because while all polling places are ADA compliant, early voting ballots can be cast at any of the 38 sites, regardless of where you live.

Please help spread the word about early voting. As always, it is important for voters to take the time to educate themselves as to which candidates will appear on their ballot, as well as the platform of each individual seeking public office.

Each early voting site will be open on weekdays from noon to 9 p.m., and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting runs each day from Saturday, October 24 to Sunday, November 1. Voters using an absentee ballot must ensure that it is postmarked or dropped off to the Board of Elections (134 W Eagle Street, Buffalo) by 9 p.m. on Election Day.

If you have specific questions about your voter eligibility or anything else concerning voting in Erie County, please call the Erie County Board of Elections at 716-858-8891. I encourage everyone over the age of 18 to make sure you are registered to vote. While this may not be a presidential election year, I remind everyone that local elections often have the biggest impact on our daily lives and your vote is your voice.