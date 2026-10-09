Condemnation of Nazism met with interference from local GOP Chair

On Thursday, October 8, I joined New York State Assemblywoman Karen McMahon and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to call on Erie County Clerk Michael “Mickey” Kearns to take accountability for his decision to participate in and promote a September gun show that also hosted a vendor selling Nazi paraphernalia.

As is the expectation with any media event, my colleagues in government and I were prepared to speak on this issue and answer any questions. Instead, Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Michael Kracker, who did not receive an invitation to the event – as he is not a member of the media – incessantly interrupted, speaking over those at the podium and shouting rapid-fire questions without time between to answer. To do this at an event condemning Nazism is shocking, unexplainable, and condemnable in itself.

What is perhaps stranger is that Mr. Kracker tried to connect my remarks against Nazism with some type of Second Amendment political statement. At no point in my remarks, nor those of the Assemblywoman or County Executive, was the issue of the Second Amendment addressed. Not one of us connected the sale of Nazi materials to the rights of lawful gun owners.

Mr. Kracker did.

So I think it is fair to question: Why was his immediate response to our condemnation of the selling of Nazi imagery to draw a parallel to the Second Amendment?

That is a connection he chose to make – not us. And frankly, the responsible, law-abiding gun owners of Erie County – Democrats and Republicans alike – should take offense to that insinuation.

Despite the efforts of Mr. Kracker to interrupt our press conference, I am confident that voters will see through his chaos and know the truth: If elected Erie County Clerk, I will uphold the Constitution of the United States and the laws of New York State. I will faithfully carry out every responsibility entrusted to the Clerk’s Office and responsibilities related to the issuance of pistol permits. Responsibilities that include abiding by the provision that bars convicted felons from obtaining one.

I believe that even Mr. Kracker would agree that guns in the hands of criminals is wrong – and frankly – not what responsible gun owners want either. Yet, that is exactly what happened under Mickey Kearns’ watch.

The people of Erie County deserve answers, not distraction and pageantry.

This was never a debate about gun ownership. It was a question of judgment, integrity and accountability.

Erie County residents deserve better. And Mickey Kearns, he doesn’t deserve their vote.