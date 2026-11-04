Thanksgiving: United by Gratitude

As families across the Nation gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, let us remember that the greatest blessings in life are not found on our tables alone, but in our hearts, in our faith, family, compassion, and service to humanity. Beyond festive meals and cherished traditions, Thanksgiving reminds us of the abundant blessings of God. Gratitude has the power to bridge differences, strengthen relationships, and unite people of all backgrounds.

As a Muslim, the message of gratitude in the Holy Qur’an deeply touches my heart. Allah declares: “If you are grateful, I will surely bestow more favors upon you” (Holy Qur’an 14:9). These powerful words remind us that gratitude is not merely an expression of thanks; it is a way of life. Every breath, every meal, the love of family, the gift of faith, and the opportunity to help others are blessings we should never take for granted.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, let us look beyond our dining tables and remember those experiencing hardship, loneliness, or uncertainty. A kind word, a helping hand, a shared meal, or a generous act can bring hope and remind someone that they are not forgotten. True gratitude is demonstrated through compassion, generosity, and selfless service to others and not merely through prayers.

This Thanksgiving, may we share our blessings, embrace our differences, and strengthen the bonds that unite our communities. May God enable us to build a society rooted in peace, kindness, and mutual respect.

Happy Thanksgiving to all