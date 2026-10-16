Reader urges voters to replace Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns

Mickey Kearns needs to go
Mickey Kearns has clung to his role as Erie County Clerk for a decade,
treating it as a platform for partisan malingering and political
self-promotion.
His claims of “independence” ring hollow. Democrats understood just how
unremarkable he is a while ago, and stopped endorsing him. Republicans
tolerate him, because they know they don’t have anyone else who can run
that race and win.
The Clerk’s office has real responsibilities that affect people’s lives in
direct and tangible ways. Managing public records, property and mortgage
filings, pistol-permit administration, DMV services and court-related
records; those are tasks that have to be done with relative speed, accuracy
and honesty.
Let’s all take a second to remember how Mickey funneled $100,000 in tax
payer money to his own political ads; sat by with ignorance, willful or
otherwise, as a top employee stole $320,000; and created an office where
pistol permits have been illegally given – four times! – to a politically
connected man who turned out to be a convicted felon barred from owning
guns.
Smells like fraud to me. Can we give Kearns yet another pass and another
four-year term to run one of the most critical elected offices in our
community?
We need someone who welcomes chances to improve, takes an active interest
in ensuring that every single transaction is above-board, and focuses 100%
on improving county services. Mickey Kearns is not that someone.
Sincerely,
Lauren Narbe
Hamburg, NY
—
*Lauren Narbe*
Cell: (716) 510-5331
lnarbe@gmail.com