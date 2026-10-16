Reader urges voters to replace Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns

Mickey Kearns needs to go

Mickey Kearns has clung to his role as Erie County Clerk for a decade,

treating it as a platform for partisan malingering and political

self-promotion.

His claims of “independence” ring hollow. Democrats understood just how

unremarkable he is a while ago, and stopped endorsing him. Republicans

tolerate him, because they know they don’t have anyone else who can run

that race and win.

The Clerk’s office has real responsibilities that affect people’s lives in

direct and tangible ways. Managing public records, property and mortgage

filings, pistol-permit administration, DMV services and court-related

records; those are tasks that have to be done with relative speed, accuracy

and honesty.

Let’s all take a second to remember how Mickey funneled $100,000 in tax

payer money to his own political ads; sat by with ignorance, willful or

otherwise, as a top employee stole $320,000; and created an office where

pistol permits have been illegally given – four times! – to a politically

connected man who turned out to be a convicted felon barred from owning

guns.

Smells like fraud to me. Can we give Kearns yet another pass and another

four-year term to run one of the most critical elected offices in our

community?

We need someone who welcomes chances to improve, takes an active interest

in ensuring that every single transaction is above-board, and focuses 100%

on improving county services. Mickey Kearns is not that someone.

Sincerely,

Lauren Narbe

Hamburg, NY

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*Lauren Narbe*

Cell: (716) 510-5331

lnarbe@gmail.com