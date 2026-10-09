Nazi Symbols Have No Place at Our Gun Shows

Last month I visited a gun show at the Erie County Fairgrounds where I was appalled to see Nazi and Confederate army paraphernalia. For context I am a Vietnam Veteran, an independent voter, and a responsible gun owner who grew up in a time where hunting for our food was necessary to our survival.

To see swastikas on display in a public space struck me as downright wrong. After the shock wore off I continued on and had pleasant conversations with vendors and other gun owners.

When I saw the story in the Buffalo News that brought wider attention to what I saw, I thought “good.” I was happy to read that the attention from reporters led to the gun show’s organizers banning that booth from future events.

Now, imagine my shock when I saw the Erie County Republicans trying to spin something that I saw with my own two eyes. Speaking for myself and my friends who own guns, we did not appreciate Republican Mike Kracker bringing up the Second Amendment in what I saw and heard, was a conversation about Nazism.

Was Mr. Kracker trying to say that all gun owners are OK with swastikas and confederate flags? Speaking for myself and my friends who own guns, that could not be more wrong. In fact, Nazis and Confederate soldiers are two groups my fellow veterans risked, and some even lost, their lives fighting against.

I saw Mr. Kracker in a news story yelling at politicians who were trying to question why our Clerk Mickey Kearns was OK to be at that gun show where I myself saw Nazi swords and even the jacket featured in that news story.

I can’t imagine it is normal to engage in a screaming match in front of cameras but I thank Steve Meyer for standing up for something that I knew back when I saw it, was wrong. Steve is a candidate in this year’s election looking to replace Mickey Kearns, who Mr. Kracker was seemingly there to defend. Because of our shared values and in light of the circus caused by Republicans I will proudly be casting my vote for Steve Meyer. I think he will make a great and responsible Erie County Clerk.