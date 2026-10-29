Erie County Should Invest Even More in Arts & Culturals

Erie County’s proposed $8.5 million in operating support for more than 110 arts and cultural organizations is a significant public investment. It is also quickly becoming not enough.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz has described the 2027 budget as tight and said the growth of cultural organizations’ requests is becoming unsustainable. The proposed funding would remain essentially flat compared with the prior year, even as the number of organizations seeking support and the cost of operating them continue to grow.

That concern is understandable. Erie County must balance support for the arts with public health, human services, public safety and other responsibilities. County officials also point out that many counties do not provide comparable arts and cultural funding at all.

So kudos to us. But “others do less” is not a strong argument for doing less here.

Arts funding is part of Buffalo’s identity

Buffalo is not defined only by its sports teams, architecture, waterfront or neighborhoods. It is also defined by its theaters, museums, orchestras, galleries, festivals, historic sites, independent artists and community arts programs.

Those institutions help make Western New York a place where people want to live, visit, work and invest. They provide education and entertainment, preserve local history, bring people downtown and into neighborhood venues, and create reasons for residents and visitors to spend money at restaurants, hotels and small businesses.

That does not mean every arts organization should receive every dollar it requests. Public funding should be transparent, accountable and based on clear measures of community benefit, financial management, accessibility and artistic or cultural value. But the existence of competing needs should not turn the arts into an afterthought.

The county’s own cultural funding program recognizes that these grants support basic operating costs, including salaries, programming, rent, utilities and equipment. In other words, this is not simply money for occasional performances or special projects. It helps organizations keep their doors open.

History offers a warning

Western New York has seen this debate before. In 2010 and 2011, proposed county cultural cuts triggered public outrage and a political fight over the future of arts funding. Smaller organizations ultimately saw funding restored in the approved budget, but the conflict exposed how quickly uncertainty can threaten a cultural community.

That history should not be treated as ancient political drama. It is a warning about what happens when arts funding becomes a recurring budget-season target. Organizations cannot plan effectively when they are forced to wonder each year whether basic operating support will disappear.

A prolonged funding battle would not only harm artists and arts workers. It could weaken the broader local economy and damage a cultural sector that has taken decades to build.

More investment must come with a better plan

Calling for more county support does not mean pretending public dollars can solve every problem. Erie County should increase arts funding, but it should also work with cultural organizations on long-term sustainability.

The City of Buffalo has a role to play as well.

Not by replacing Erie County’s arts funding, but by filling gaps a countywide program can’t address on its own. Erie County provides annual operating grants to eligible arts nonprofits across the county. Buffalo can focus its support on neighborhood-based projects, smaller and emerging groups, local artists, and communities that have historically had less access to funding.

The City has already budgeted money for cultural initiatives, but reporting has found that much of it has not reached community organizations. A transparent application process, clear award criteria, timely payments, and public reporting on results would help make sure that money serves the people and neighborhoods it was meant to reach.

That could include stronger coordinated fundraising, expanded individual giving, business partnerships, planned giving, ticketing and membership strategies, shared administrative services and better use of available state and federal support. Larger institutions and smaller community organizations may have different needs, but they all benefit from a more stable regional funding system.

The county should also make its process easier to understand. Applicants and residents deserve clear information about how requests are evaluated, how funding recommendations are made and what outcomes taxpayers can expect. Predictable multiyear planning, where feasible, would be better than annual uncertainty.

Most importantly, the community must stay engaged. Arts organizations, artists, audiences, donors, businesses and elected officials cannot wait until the final budget vote to make the case for culture. If residents want Buffalo to remain a distinctive and creative place, they must show up for the institutions that make that possible.

$8.5 million is not an insignificant amount. But for more than 110 organizations serving a county that relies heavily on its cultural identity and visitor economy, it should be viewed as a foundation, not a ceiling.

Erie County should invest more in the arts while demanding responsible planning and broader support from the private sector. The choice should not be between unsustainable growth and retreat. The better choice is sustained public investment paired with a serious plan to help Western New York’s cultural community grow for the future.