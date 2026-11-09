Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., introduced eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday, setting up a possible House vote as soon as this week.

The measure follows last weeku2019s midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both the House and Senate. Some Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, have pointed to the Iran war Hegseth led as a reason for the partyu2019s losses.

Massie, who lost his reelection bid in a Republican primary earlier this year, said the articles accuse Hegseth of waging war in violation of congressional war powers resolutions, carrying out extrajudicial killings tied to boat strikes in the Caribbean, and suppressing free speech by targeting Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a veteran.

On the House floor, Massie read language saying Hegseth had shown he would remain a threat to the Constitution if allowed to stay in office and had acted in a way incompatible with his duties and the rule of law.

Impeachment resolutions are privileged, meaning House leaders must act on them, table them or send them to committee within two legislative days. That requirement could force a vote by the end of the week.

Republicans hold a narrow 218-214 majority, leaving little room for defections if the House moves to impeach Hegseth. GOP leaders have not said how they plan to handle Massieu2019s resolution.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Monday that he supports impeaching Hegseth, calling him an abuse of power and blaming him for what Jeffries described as a reckless and costly war in Iran.

Hegseth has been preparing for the fight, including a video defending his actions at the Pentagon and a department media campaign calling on supporters to u201cStand. Fight. Defend the Republic.u201d President Donald Trump has also backed Hegseth.