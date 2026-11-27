▶ Goo Goo Dolls EPIC Full Performance in the Rain on Thanksgiving at Highmark Stadium!

Watch the full Goo Goo Dolls performance at halftime of the Bills vs. Chiefs game on Thanksgiving at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Full set list:

Slide

Broadway

Iris

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Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube