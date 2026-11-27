▶ Tyler Bass drills 57-yarder in the rain to give Bills the win vs. Chiefs | Sunday Night Football

The rainy conditions had no impact on Tyler Bass, who nailed the 57-yard kick to give the Buffalo Bills the win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night. #NBCSports #NFL #SundayNightFootball

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Tyler Bass drills 57-yarder in the rain to give Bills the win vs. Chiefs | Sunday Night Football

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