▶ A Thanksgiving Message to Bills Mafia from The Goo Goo Dolls and Chad Michael Murray | Buffalo Bills

Thanksgiving in Buffalo just feels different.

With the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” as the soundtrack and Buffalo native Chad Michael Murray lending his voice, experience a Thanksgiving to remember as the Bills and Chiefs take center stage in Orchard Park.

Muralist: Casey Milbrand

https://www.youtube.com/@CaseyMilbrand

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Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube