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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Game Highlights
Chiefs vs. Bills Full Game Highlights
Chiefs vs. Bills Highlights
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The NFL honors the late Tom Jackson as the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders face off in a highly contested divisional matchup. Both squads rely on strategic play-calling and defensive intensity as they battle for crucial field position throughout this Week 12 clash.