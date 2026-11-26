▶ Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills - Extended Highlights | NFL 2026 Season Week 12

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Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Game Highlights

Chiefs vs. Bills Full Game Highlights

Chiefs vs. Bills Highlights

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The NFL honors the late Tom Jackson as the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders face off in a highly contested divisional matchup. Both squads rely on strategic play-calling and defensive intensity as they battle for crucial field position throughout this Week 12 clash.

Source: YerAsi Boom! — Watch the original video on YouTube