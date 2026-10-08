Buffalo Urban League to host Harlem Renaissance–themed gala Oct. 30 at The Powerhouse

The Buffalo Urban League will reimagine its annual gala as an immersive Harlem Renaissance experience on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at The Powerhouse, 140 Lee St., turning the organization’s signature fundraiser into an evening of live music, art, performance and cultural storytelling.

The event will feature live jazz and musical performances, violinists, singers, dancers and live visual art, with historical and cultural displays celebrating Black life and creativity during the 1920s. Food and beverage stations will be positioned throughout the venue rather than centered on a formal plated dinner so guests can eat, mingle and dance throughout the night.

Attire inspired by the Harlem Renaissance and 1920s glamour is encouraged, with organizers suggesting sequined gowns, fringe, feathers, pearls, Art Deco styling, tuxedos and zoot suits.

“This year’s gala is more than a fundraiser. It is an opportunity to celebrate culture, creativity and our collective strength as a community while supporting programs that create pathways to economic opportunity and success,” said Buffalo Urban League President and CEO Thomas Beauford Jr. “We are inviting guests to step into a truly immersive experience that honors the past, celebrates the present and helps build a stronger future.”

The Buffalo Urban League says proceeds from the gala will support its mission-based programs across Western New York, including workforce development, education, housing stability, economic empowerment and equity.

The organization, which has served the region since 1927, describes the themed gala as a way to celebrate the cultural contributions that continue to shape communities and to highlight Buffalo’s own history of Black creativity and civic life during the Great Migration.

Event details listed by the Buffalo Urban League list the date and venue as above; the group’s ticket and event page is available at bulny.org/2026-gala.