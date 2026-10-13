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Home Top Stories Local Buffalo Museum of Science to host adults-only ‘Spooky Edition’ on Oct. 16

Buffalo Museum of Science to host adults-only ‘Spooky Edition’ on Oct. 16

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The Buffalo Museum of Science will open its doors to guests 21 and older for an adults-only “Spooky Edition” of Adult Night at the Museum on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The evening is part of the museum’s Science After Hours series and gives grown-up visitors a chance to explore the museum’s new sports-themed exhibit, Science Stadium, without daytime crowds. The event will include interactive installations from Science Stadium, music, seasonal drinks and hands-on themed activities.

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume; the museum will award prizes for the most creative, clever and spine-chilling looks. A cash-or-card bar will serve local craft beer, wine, hard cider, seltzers, seasonal cocktails and nonalcoholic options.

Two limited-capacity add-ons are available for an additional charge: a cow-eyeball dissection demonstrating the anatomy of vision, offered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. or 7:45 to 8:45 p.m., and rooftop access for nighttime views of the Buffalo sky, offered in three 45-minute slots: 6:15 to 7 p.m., 7:15 to 8 p.m. and 8:15 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $29 for general admission or $39 with a spooky add-on (attendees choose one add-on time slot). The museum is at 1020 Humboldt Parkway, Buffalo. The event is strictly 21 and older; valid photo ID will be required at the door and no children or chaperones are permitted.

More information and tickets are available at the museum’s event page: http://www.sciencebuff.org/event/adult-night-at-the-museum-spooky-edition.

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