Allentown hosts Spooky Porches, Spooky Allentown festival and Pup Strut this month

The Allentown Association is staging a series of Halloween events in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood this month, including a porch-decorating contest, an outdoor festival and a dog-friendly Pup Strut.

Spooky Porches of Allentown runs Oct. 18–29 and invites residents and businesses across the Allentown Historic District to decorate porches and storefronts. Visitors can take a self-guided tour using a map posted online at https://www.allentown.org/event/spooky-porches-of-allentown and vote for a People’s Favorite through Oct. 29. A juried award for Spookiest Porch and the People’s Favorite award will be announced Oct. 30, and porches will remain decorated through Oct. 31.

The Spooky Allentown Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 8 p.m. at 169 Allen Street. The family-friendly outdoor celebration will feature carnival games, tractor hayrides, pumpkin crafts, cider and doughnuts, artist and food vendors, and a DJ.

Also on Oct. 24, Buffalo Barkery will host a Pup Strut on Allen Street from noon to 3 p.m. The dog parade includes trick-or-treating for dogs and people, photo spots and a giveaway. Organizers say pre-registration at https://buffalobarkery.com/ is available; the event fee is $15 per dog and includes an event bag and a guide to participating shops.

The Allentown Association encouraged costumes and said the Spooky Allentown and Spooky Porches events are free and open to all. The Pup Strut requires registration and a fee.

The association said trick-or-treating in Allentown will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. It noted children 16 and under in costume can visit the association’s headquarters for treats; the press materials list the association’s location as 61 Allen Street.

“These events bring together everything we love about Allentown – creativity, community spirit, and a touch of weird,” said Laine Walnicki, president of the Allentown Association. “We can’t wait to see the neighborhood come alive with spooky decorations and quirky fun.”