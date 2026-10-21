Search here...
Home Life Animals Allentown hosts Spooky Porches, Spooky Allentown festival and Pup Strut this month

Allentown hosts Spooky Porches, Spooky Allentown festival and Pup Strut this month

By
Staff
-
LATEST HEADLINES
Kim Jong Un death rumors are spreading again. Is there any evidence? →Does video show Trump neglecting to salute US Marines after departing Marine One? →MAGA billionaire caught on tape ripping Trump’s ‘mistakes’ in rare rebuke: report →Rosie O’Donnell skewers Trump’s bizarre new rally obsession: ‘What comes next?’ →‘Whoops!’ Trump lawyers caught erasing key Kennedy Center closure justification →Controversial Ohio Ad Calls Acton a ‘Liar,’ But Records Back Her Account of Childhood →
Spooky Porches Voting 2026
Source media supplied with the email that created this Via Email story.

The Allentown Association is staging a series of Halloween events in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood this month, including a porch-decorating contest, an outdoor festival and a dog-friendly Pup Strut.

Spooky Porches of Allentown runs Oct. 18–29 and invites residents and businesses across the Allentown Historic District to decorate porches and storefronts. Visitors can take a self-guided tour using a map posted online at https://www.allentown.org/event/spooky-porches-of-allentown and vote for a People’s Favorite through Oct. 29. A juried award for Spookiest Porch and the People’s Favorite award will be announced Oct. 30, and porches will remain decorated through Oct. 31.

The Spooky Allentown Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 8 p.m. at 169 Allen Street. The family-friendly outdoor celebration will feature carnival games, tractor hayrides, pumpkin crafts, cider and doughnuts, artist and food vendors, and a DJ.

Also on Oct. 24, Buffalo Barkery will host a Pup Strut on Allen Street from noon to 3 p.m. The dog parade includes trick-or-treating for dogs and people, photo spots and a giveaway. Organizers say pre-registration at https://buffalobarkery.com/ is available; the event fee is $15 per dog and includes an event bag and a guide to participating shops.

The Allentown Association encouraged costumes and said the Spooky Allentown and Spooky Porches events are free and open to all. The Pup Strut requires registration and a fee.

The association said trick-or-treating in Allentown will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. It noted children 16 and under in costume can visit the association’s headquarters for treats; the press materials list the association’s location as 61 Allen Street.

“These events bring together everything we love about Allentown – creativity, community spirit, and a touch of weird,” said Laine Walnicki, president of the Allentown Association. “We can’t wait to see the neighborhood come alive with spooky decorations and quirky fun.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved
Share a Story

Send a submission or message

LATEST