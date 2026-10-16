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Shea’s free film series returns with The Addams Family, Zootopia 2 and The Princess and the Frog

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Shea’s Performing Arts Center will reopen its free film series for 2026-27 with a Halloween showing of The Addams Family (animated) on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, at 1 p.m. (doors open at noon) at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St.

New this season, each film event will include a live performance. For the Oct. 25 screening, Fusion Dance Studio will perform a rendition of “Thriller” before the movie begins, Shea’s said. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for pre-film activities, trivia and a free book table offering new or gently used books.

The Addams Family (2019, rated PG) features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Snoop Dogg and Bette Midler. The animated film follows the macabre Addams family as they relocate to suburbia and contend with a devious reality-television host during preparations for a major family celebration.

Two additional free screenings in the series are scheduled for winter 2027: Disney’s Zootopia 2 on Jan. 10, 2027, and Disney’s The Princess and the Frog on Feb. 7, 2027. All films start at 1 p.m.; doors open at noon.

Admission to the film series is free, but seating is limited. Shea’s said free tickets must be reserved online and will be made available approximately three weeks before each screening at https://www.sheas.org/performances/free-film-series.

The Free Film Series is supported by a grant for arts engagement and community programming from Erie County. WUFO — Power 96.5 Radio is listed as a media partner for the series.

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