Tony-winning comedy ‘Oh, Mary!’ to play a strictly limited run at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Shea’s Performing Arts Center said Monday that the North American tour of Oh, Mary!, the Tony Award–winning comedy by Cole Escola, will return to the road for a second year and include a strictly limited engagement at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Shea’s did not announce performance dates, casting or ticketing details; it asked interested patrons to sign up for updates and pre-sale access on its website.

Producers Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia said the production’s advance sales and strong engagements in other markets prompted a second year on the road beginning in fall 2027. The tour follows a 2026 launch in Hartford and a series of engagements through May 2027, the producers said.

Written by Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway July 11, 2024, at the Lyceum Theatre and went on to break multiple box-office records there. The play opened in London’s West End on Dec. 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play. A live stage film of the production filmed in London’s West End is scheduled to debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max next year, the announcement says.

Oh, Mary! is a one-act dark comedy that centers on Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks before Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The production’s creative team includes scenic designer dots, costume designer Holly Pierson, lighting designer Cha See and sound designers Daniel Kluger and Drew Levy, among others.

Shea’s directed readers to its event signup page for Buffalo engagement updates and pre-sale information.