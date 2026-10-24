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Home Arts & Culture Kenan Center to stage ‘Dames at Sea’ with Broadway veteran Bethany Moore

Kenan Center to stage ‘Dames at Sea’ with Broadway veteran Bethany Moore

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The Kenan Center in Lockport will present the musical comedy Dames at Sea, starring Broadway veteran Bethany Moore, with performances beginning Thursday, Oct. 29.

The Kenan Center describes the show as “a hilarious musical comedy filled with spectacular tap dancing, catchy songs, and the glamour of 1930s Hollywood.” The cast also includes Audree Woods, Andrew Kowalczewski, Eric Rivas, Rebecca Bradford and Robert Zimmerman. The Kenan Center said the performers have credits spanning Broadway, Disney, national tours and the New York Philharmonic.

Performance dates and times are:

  • Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 5; Friday, Nov. 6; and Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2:30 p.m.

The production features tap dancing, romantic plotlines and comic mistaken identities, the Kenan Center said. Tickets are available through the Kenan Center.

The Kenan Center also is offering monthly subscriptions that include access to more than 15 hours of free classes, all-day Wellness Zone access, walking hours and weekly open court time. Subscription prices listed by the center are $49 per month for an individual, $79 per month for a household, $39 per month for a senior individual and $59 per month for a senior household. The center also charges a one-time registration fee of $20 for individuals and $35 for households.

Performances will be held at the Kenan Center campus in Lockport.

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