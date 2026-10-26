Kenan Center stages ‘Dames at Sea’ in Lockport Oct. 29–Nov. 8

The Kenan Center will present the musical comedy Dames at Sea at the Taylor Theatre in Lockport Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 29–Nov. 8, the organization announced. The production is directed by Kenan Center artistic director Kevin Leary and will play in the Taylor’s 153-seat house.

The story follows Ruby, a young performer who arrives in New York City dreaming of Broadway stardom and must scramble to save opening night when the theater hosting her first show faces demolition.

Leading the six-member cast is Broadway veteran Bethany Moore (Mona). Moore’s credits listed by the theater include the original Broadway companies of the revival of Pippin and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, appearances in New York City’s Shakespeare in the Park production of Into the Woods, and national and international tours of Cats and A Chorus Line. The ensemble also includes West Seneca native Andrew Kowalczewski (Dick); recent University at Buffalo graduate Audree Woods (Ruby); Eric Rivas (Lucky), who is cited as coming from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at Walt Disney World; Rebecca Bradford (Joan); and Robert Zimmerman (Hennesey/Captain).

“We are committed to bringing the very best talent and highest-quality theatrical experiences right here to Lockport,” said Bill Patti, CEO of the Kenan Center. “Dames at Sea has long been one of my favorite musicals. It is absolutely hysterical, full of incredible music and dancing, and just a ridiculously fun night at the theatre. To have this caliber of talent performing in our beautiful, intimate Taylor Theatre is something truly special, and I cannot wait for audiences to experience it.”

Originally an Off-Broadway hit that helped launch the career of Bernadette Peters, Dames at Sea is described by the Kenan Center as an affectionate parody of 1930s Hollywood musicals featuring tap dancing and show-stopping numbers.

Performances are at the Taylor Theatre, 433 Locust Street, Lockport. Tickets and performance information are available from the Kenan Center website at https://www.kenancenter.org.