Ujima stages interactive one‑person play ‘Where We Stand’ Nov. 19–Dec. 6 in Buffalo

Ujima Theatre Company will present Where We Stand, a one-person play by Donnetta Lavinia Grays, at the Lorna C. Hill Theatre, 429 Plymouth Ave., on Nov. 19-22 and Dec. 3-6.

Directed by Curtis Lovell and starring Gabriella McKinley, the production combines poetry, humor and live music. Ujima says the performance uses a loop pedal to create layered soundscapes and invites audience members to weigh in on the fate of the central character and vote on the play’s final outcome.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Presale tickets are $30 and are available at ujimacoinc.org. Pay-what-you-can tickets also will be offered at each performance while supplies last, Ujima says.

Ujima notes that Where We Stand was commissioned by The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit and received workshops at The Public Theater and SPACE on Ryder Farm. The play premiered in spring 2020 in a co-production by WP Theater and Baltimore Center Stage, Ujima says.

Where We Stand examines compassion, community and redemption through the story of an exile who returns to a town running low on mercy and encounters a mysterious stranger dressed in gold.